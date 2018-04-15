Sean Dyche Discusses Burnley's European Ambitions as Win Over Leicester Puts Europa in Reach

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was full of praise for young goalkeeper Nick Pope following his heroics against Leicester City today. The youngster made crucial saves to ensure Burnley got all three points in a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Speaking to the club's official website, Dyche said: " You have to grind out a result, and we did, with an outstanding display from Popey. He's made some big saves over this season, and in general has been well protected by the team. Now and again you need to come to the fore and he's done that today." 

When questioned about the chance of European football, Dyche joked: "I think every person who has ever supported Burnley, even for one second of their life, would have taken me answering questions about Europe."

The Burnley manager added: "There have been some tough times in these parts, both at the club and in the area, generally and it's bringing a smile to a lot of faces. There's a really big connection and days like these must be good for everyone."

Burnley currently sit seventh in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal although the Gunners have a game in hand. The Clarets' win against Leicester has created a nine-point gap between the two sides, with Claude Puel's side sitting a place below in eighth.

