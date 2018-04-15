Social Roundup: Twitter Explodes As Manchester City Are Finally Crowned Premier League Champions

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Manchester City were crowned champions of England on Sunday evening, after West Bromwich Albion shocked the footballing world by securing a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

Jay Rodriguez's finish 17 minutes from time was enough to get past the well-below-par Red Devils. And although the Citizens missed the chance to claim the title during the Manchester derby last weekend, their bitter rivals tasting defeat at the hands of the rock bottom Baggies, who are currently without a full-time manager, allowing them to secure the silverware will undoubtedly sweeten the blow. 



Pep Guardiola's men's success equals United as the earliest Premier League title win in history, with the Sky Blues wrapping up the league with five games remaining; as Sir Alex Ferguson's outfit did in 2001. 


And after the champagne popping moment was confirmed as the rain came down over Old Trafford, Twitter exploded, with many finding a way to take a pop at Jose Mourinho's men. 


And now, over to the players...

