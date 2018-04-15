Social Roundup: Twitter Explodes As Manchester City Are Finally Crowned Premier League Champions

Manchester City were crowned champions of England on Sunday evening, after West Bromwich Albion shocked the footballing world by securing a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Jay Rodriguez's finish 17 minutes from time was enough to get past the well-below-par Red Devils. And although the Citizens missed the chance to claim the title during the Manchester derby last weekend, their bitter rivals tasting defeat at the hands of the rock bottom Baggies, who are currently without a full-time manager, allowing them to secure the silverware will undoubtedly sweeten the blow.

FULL TIME: Man Utd 0 - 1 WBA pic.twitter.com/1p7nduxpSE — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 15, 2018









Pep Guardiola's men's success equals United as the earliest Premier League title win in history, with the Sky Blues wrapping up the league with five games remaining; as Sir Alex Ferguson's outfit did in 2001.





And after the champagne popping moment was confirmed as the rain came down over Old Trafford, Twitter exploded, with many finding a way to take a pop at Jose Mourinho's men.

Would be the most united thing to deny city the title by coming from 2-0 and then hand it to them by losing to west brom — kenna (@kennagq) April 15, 2018





Hahahaha fair play to City for throwing that game last weekend in favour of this immeasurably more hilarious way of sealing the title — Dan Howdon (@danielhowdon) April 15, 2018

Less painful, but perhaps more embarrassing to lose the title to City this way.. — 90min (@90min_Football) April 15, 2018

Imagine Manchester United avoiding the embarrassment of Man City winning the title against them by fighting from 2-0 down to win 3-2 only to lose to 20th placed West Brom to hand them the title.



Now that's some banter. #MUNWBA — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) April 15, 2018

Jose Mourinho after the game: At least we didn't let City win the title against us. He then smirks, and punches a baby seal. — Daniel Edwards (@DanEdwardsGoal) April 15, 2018

I don’t think I can think of a funnier scenario than United delaying City’s title party by coming back from 2-0 down in a half to then seal the title for City anyway by losing to an absolutely useless West Brom without a full time manager — Peter Drury fan (@alexb__96) April 15, 2018

"WE DELAYED MAN CITY TITLE CELEBRATION FC" — D® EFFA™ (@effalixumab) April 15, 2018

Interesting strategy from United. Don’t let city win the league against them in what would be a perfect way to win the title, lose 1-0 to West Brom and have them win the title in the most boring way. — Cheema (@CheemaLFC) April 15, 2018

Imagine beating City in their own backyard to delay their title celebrations only to lose to West Brom at home and hand it right to them. pic.twitter.com/ZK6rpUfk9b — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) April 15, 2018

And now, over to the players...