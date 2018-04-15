Twitter Reacts As Arsenal Fall to Yet Another Premier League Away Defeat at Newcastle

If you thought three consecutive home wins against bottom half opposition meant that Arsenal were on the route to recovery...you are not very smart. And also, think again. The Gunners lost 2-1 at Newcastle on Sunday as the gloom settled once more.

The defeat was even more galling as Arsenal had taken an early lead through Alexandre Lacazette. But as they did against Swansea and Bournemouth, the Gunners snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, with Matt Ritchie scoring the winner for Newcastle.

Arsenal are now in serious danger of not even finishing in the top six. They lead Burnley by just two points, and the Clarets are on a run of five consecutive victories. They travel to the Emirates next month in a crucial clash.

The reaction on Twitter has been typically merciless. There was anger in some quarters, and mockery in others.

Why does Wenger want this? Every minute he clings on, his once great legacy is further tarnished. When he finally goes, most Arsenal fans will be thrilled to see the back of him. What a miserable, needlessly humiliating end for a man we all once viewed as God-like. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 15, 2018





Don’t worry everyone, wenger will get a new 2 year contract. This may not matter at all but why is he resting players when are next europa league game is in 11 days. Just stupid decisions like this is why I have lost all faith in this clueless man. — Leo (@leotheginge) April 15, 2018





Stay strong Arsenal fans. Still feel you’re capable of finishing above Burnley. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 15, 2018

The whole Arsenal defence looked shaky, as they have done all season, but one man in particular was singled out for criticism. German centre back Shkodran Mustafi was at fault for both Newcastle goals, and it was he who bore the brunt of the Twitterati's backlash.

I haven’t seen an Arsenal central defender fill me with as much confidence as Mustafi... since Igors Stepanovs. #NUFCvAFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 15, 2018

Mustafi defending the near post pic.twitter.com/UBYlJ75Vm0 — мємz ℹ (@Durchiga) April 15, 2018





Mustafi looks like the type that would die first in a Zombie movie - mostly due to his lack of awareness and tendency to stand there and do nothing when under attack. — Walid Arsenal (@1Walid1) April 15, 2018

Only 11 days until Mustafi meets Griezmann & Costa. Can’t wait. — Upward Trajectory (@telthegooner) April 15, 2018

That last tweet alludes to Arsenal's forthcoming Europa League semi final against Atletico Madrid. The winners of the Europa League earn automatic passage into the Champions League group stages, so it may be Arsene Wenger's last chance to save his job.





Often Twitter can be accused of an overreaction, but in the midst of the anger there were a number of eye-catching statistics which proved that the outrage is justified on this occasion.

Arsenal are the only club in England's top five divisions without an away point in 2018.



The nearest club to them in league position without one are Tamworth, 20th in the National League North. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) April 15, 2018

33 - Arsenal are exactly the same number of points from the bottom of the Premier League table (West Bromwich Albion: 21 points) as they are from the top of the table (Manchester City: 87 points). Par. pic.twitter.com/jcvf9dXTUO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2018





It's almost enough to make Arsenal fans long for the days of Pascal Cygan and Nicklaus Bendtner. Almost.