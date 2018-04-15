Twitter Reacts As Arsenal Fall to Yet Another Premier League Away Defeat at Newcastle

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

If you thought three consecutive home wins against bottom half opposition meant that Arsenal were on the route to recovery...you are not very smart. And also, think again. The Gunners lost 2-1 at Newcastle on Sunday as the gloom settled once more.

The defeat was even more galling as Arsenal had taken an early lead through Alexandre Lacazette. But as they did against Swansea and Bournemouth, the Gunners snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, with Matt Ritchie scoring the winner for Newcastle.

Arsenal are now in serious danger of not even finishing in the top six. They lead Burnley by just two points, and the Clarets are on a run of five consecutive victories. They travel to the Emirates next month in a crucial clash.

The reaction on Twitter has been typically merciless. There was anger in some quarters, and mockery in others.



The whole Arsenal defence looked shaky, as they have done all season, but one man in particular was singled out for criticism. German centre back Shkodran Mustafi was at fault for both Newcastle goals, and it was he who bore the brunt of the Twitterati's backlash.


That last tweet alludes to Arsenal's forthcoming Europa League semi final against Atletico Madrid. The winners of the Europa League earn automatic passage into the Champions League group stages, so it may be Arsene Wenger's last chance to save his job.


Often Twitter can be accused of an overreaction, but in the midst of the anger there were a number of eye-catching statistics which proved that the outrage is justified on this occasion.


It's almost enough to make Arsenal fans long for the days of Pascal Cygan and Nicklaus Bendtner. Almost.

