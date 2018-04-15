Yaya Toure's Agent Criticises Guardiola Decision to Leave Ivorian Star Out of CL Defeat to Liverpool

Yaya Toure's agent has slammed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for not picking the 34-year-old in the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, claiming his experience could have helped the Premier League champions-elect through the tie.

City were humiliated by Liverpool, losing 5-1 on aggregate, as Jurgen Klopp's side progressed to the semi-finals, while defeat in the second leg had condemned them to three consecutive defeats.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Reacting to his omission, Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk stated, via to the Mirror: "Pep likes to work with young players, but to win in the Champions League you need experience.

"I think leaving Yaya out of the squad to play Liverpool was a big mistake because City couldn't handle the pressure of playing at that level.

"If Pep doesn't think Yaya is good enough to start games, then that's his decision and we do not challenge him. But to not even have Yaya as a substitute?"

Toure's agent Seluk has previously fallen out with Guardiola, and he feels that Toure's experience good have been vital for City. The Ivory Coast international has won the Champions League before with Barcelona in 2009 where Guardiola was in charge.

The 34-year-old has barely featured for City this season, only playing seven games in the league.

He signed a one-year extension with the club in June, but Toure may leave when his contract expires in order to gain first-team football as his illustrious career draws to its end.