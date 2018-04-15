Zlatan Ibrahimovic All-But Confirms He's Going to Return for Sweden for the World Cup

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

La Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has planted the seed for an expected return to international football with a typical 'Zlatan' tweet.

The 36-year-old, who recently left Manchester United to embark on a new adventure stateside with LA Galaxy, called time on his international career in June 2016 after the nation failed spectacularly at Euro 2016.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

His current stats read 116 caps and 61 goals, but those may change if we are to read into his latest tweet which reads: "The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FIFAWorldCup2018."

'Skyhöga' means soaring/sky high, meaning the striker reckons there is a very good chance he will be coming out of retirement to most likely captain his country in Russia - which is a surprise to absolutely nobody.

Given the personality of the man and his status as the face of football in Sweden, it is pretty safe to assume he will be there at the tournament this summer.

How that will sit with his would-be teammates, who qualified for the finals without his help, remains to be seen - but there's no doubt the place would be duller without him.

And then of course there's the question of how fit he would be - in his final year with United, he hardly featured for being in the treatment room so often.

