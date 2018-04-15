LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hinted on Sunday that he may be included in Sweden's squad during this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

Skyhöga translates to "sky high" in English, leaving many to believe the 36-year-old, who retired from the Swedish national team after being knocked out of the Euro 2016 competition, would make a shocking return to international football.

Ibrahimovic joined MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy from Manchester United last month and has made an immediate impact with three goals in three appearances. The Swedish striker made his first start for LA on Saturday, scoring a goal in the Galaxy's 1-0 victory over Chicago.

Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time goal-scoring leader with 62 goals in 116 appearances from 2001 to 2016.

Last month, Ibrahimovic told Swedish reporters that "the door isn't closed for anything" and "If I want, I am there," in reference to making the trip to Russia in June.

Sweden drew Mexico, South Korea and defending world champions Germany for their World Cup group and will open the competition against Germany on June 23.