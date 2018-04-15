Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Probability of World Cup Return to Sweden 'Sky High'

The LA Galaxy star hinted at an appearance in Russia this summer.

By Nihal Kolur
April 15, 2018

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hinted on Sunday that he may be included in Sweden's squad during this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Skyhöga translates to "sky high" in English, leaving many to believe the 36-year-old, who retired from the Swedish national team after being knocked out of the Euro 2016 competition, would make a shocking return to international football.

Ibrahimovic joined MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy from Manchester United last month and has made an immediate impact with three goals in three appearances. The Swedish striker made his first start for LA on Saturday, scoring a goal in the Galaxy's 1-0 victory over Chicago.

Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time goal-scoring leader with 62 goals in 116 appearances from 2001 to 2016.

Last month, Ibrahimovic told Swedish reporters that "the door isn't closed for anything" and "If I want, I am there," in reference to making the trip to Russia in June.

Sweden drew Mexico, South Korea and defending world champions Germany for their World Cup group and will open the competition against Germany on June 23.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)