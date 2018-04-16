6 of the Best Moments From the Weekend's Premier League Action as Manchester City Wrap Up the Title

So, that's that. The inevitable has finally been confirmed as Manchester City seal the title we all knew would be theirs, emphasised by the fact that Pep Guardiola's side sat atop the table for 240 days.

The Citizens, in all honesty, strolled their way to their third Premier League success. Having said that, they perhaps envisaged it being won in more celebratory fashion rather than as a result of 20th placed West Brom beating Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Away from the top of the league, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield claimed massive victories in their battle for survival, whilst Southampton received another late kick in the teeth to worsen their relegation fears.

Here are six of the best moments from the weekend's Premier League action...

Best Goal

We are simply running out of superlatives to describe Mohamed Salah. Even on a day where he missed a few chances that almost everybody would've expected him to score, the Egyptian conjured up another piece of magic via his head.

The former Roma man's aerial ability is not the most lauded of his many traits, but Asmir Begovic found out in the harshest of ways that Salah can just about do it all. Liverpool's number 11 judged a lofted ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold to perfection, lobbing the stranded Bosnian keeper with a excellent looping header to secure the three points for the Reds.

Best Assist

Wilfried Zaha's magnificent exploits against Brighton deserve all the praise they get, but what must not go under the radar is the contribution from Luka Milivojevic.

Palace's Serbian midfielder saw the Ivorian forward gesture to the back post, where he then had no hesitation in whipping an inch perfect ball onto Zaha's head. Let's be honest, if Kevin De Bruyne had pulled that pass off, everybody would be falling over themselves.

Best Save

Whilst Jay Rodriguez helped the Baggies to an unbelievable win at Old Trafford with the only goal of the game, Ben Foster must be credited with just as big an influence on the result.

After Nemanja Matic's inviting cross was met by the head of Romelu Lukaku, the ball seemed destined for the bottom left corner. However, Foster sprung down to his right to tip the effort round the post in remarkable fashion, in doing so recording a historic win for West Brom.

Best Shot Fired

Following the Baggies win over Manchester United, James McClean praised the impact of interim boss Darren Moore, whilst also taking a swipe at Alan Pardew in doing so.

"It obviously helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing."



- James McClean on West Brom under Darren Moore pic.twitter.com/b8XzlTNFJy — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) April 15, 2018

The Irishman claimed that him and his teammates 'actually know what they're doing now' following Moore's second game in charge, suggesting that Pardew left the Baggies in the dark about their role of matchdays.

Best Way to Ruin Your Title Success

Yes, they may have won it in stylish fashion, but Manchester City all but ruined their title success with one of the worst celebratory videos of all time. The clip encapsulates the horrors of commercialised modern football; enough talking, just see how awful it is for yourself.

Best Record Breaking Frontline

We're all aware of just how impressive the front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are for Liverpool; it doesn't take a genius. However, after each of them got on the scoresheet against Bournemouth, their exploits became etched in the record books.

Mo Salah became the highest scoring African player yesterday in a single season 🇪🇬



Sadio Mane became the highest scoring Senegalese player yesterday in a single season 🇸🇳



Roberto Firmino became the highest scoring Brazilian player yesterday in a single season 🇧🇷



🔴🔴🔴 — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 15, 2018

After Mane opened the scoring, the former Southampton man became the highest scoring Senegalese player in Premier League history with 44 goals. After Salah doubled the Reds' lead, he became the highest scoring African player in a single Premier League season with 30 goals. Finally, after Firmino rounded off the scoring, he became the highest scoring Brazilian player in a single Premier League season with 15 goals.

Not bad lads. Not bad at all...