6 of the Best Moments From the Weekend's Premier League Action as Manchester City Wrap Up the Title

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

So, that's that. The inevitable has finally been confirmed as Manchester City seal the title we all knew would be theirs, emphasised by the fact that Pep Guardiola's side sat atop the table for 240 days. 

The Citizens, in all honesty, strolled their way to their third Premier League success. Having said that, they perhaps envisaged it being won in more celebratory fashion rather than as a result of 20th placed West Brom beating Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

Away from the top of the league, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield claimed massive victories in their battle for survival, whilst Southampton received another late kick in the teeth to worsen their relegation fears. 

Here are six of the best moments from the weekend's Premier League action...

Best Goal 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

We are simply running out of superlatives to describe Mohamed Salah. Even on a day where he missed a few chances that almost everybody would've expected him to score, the Egyptian conjured up another piece of magic via his head. 

The former Roma man's aerial ability is not the most lauded of his many traits, but Asmir Begovic found out in the harshest of ways that Salah can just about do it all. Liverpool's number 11 judged a lofted ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold to perfection, lobbing the stranded Bosnian keeper with a excellent looping header to secure the three points for the Reds. 

Best Assist 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Wilfried Zaha's magnificent exploits against Brighton deserve all the praise they get, but what must not go under the radar is the contribution from Luka Milivojevic.  

Palace's Serbian midfielder saw the Ivorian forward gesture to the back post, where he then had no hesitation in whipping an inch perfect ball onto Zaha's head. Let's be honest, if Kevin De Bruyne had pulled that pass off, everybody would be falling over themselves. 

Best Save 

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-WEST BROM

Whilst Jay Rodriguez helped the Baggies to an unbelievable win at Old Trafford with the only goal of the game, Ben Foster must be credited with just as big an influence on the result. 

After Nemanja Matic's inviting cross was met by the head of Romelu Lukaku, the ball seemed destined for the bottom left corner. However, Foster sprung down to his right to tip the effort round the post in remarkable fashion, in doing so recording a historic win for West Brom. 

Best Shot Fired 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Following the Baggies win over Manchester United, James McClean praised the impact of interim boss Darren Moore, whilst also taking a swipe at Alan Pardew in doing so. 

The Irishman claimed that him and his teammates 'actually know what they're doing now' following Moore's second game in charge, suggesting that Pardew left the Baggies in the dark about their role of matchdays. 

Best Way to Ruin Your Title Success

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Yes, they may have won it in stylish fashion, but Manchester City all but ruined their title success with one of the worst celebratory videos of all time. The clip encapsulates the horrors of commercialised modern football; enough talking, just see how awful it is for yourself. 

Best Record Breaking Frontline

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

We're all aware of just how impressive the front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are for Liverpool; it doesn't take a genius. However, after each of them got on the scoresheet against Bournemouth, their exploits became etched in the record books. 

After Mane opened the scoring, the former Southampton man became the highest scoring Senegalese player in Premier League history with 44 goals. After Salah doubled the Reds' lead, he became the highest scoring African player in a single Premier League season with 30 goals. Finally, after Firmino rounded off the scoring, he became the highest scoring Brazilian player in a single Premier League season with 15 goals. 

Not bad lads. Not bad at all...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)