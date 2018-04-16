Barcelona Legend Andres Iniesta Reportedly Sets Date for Announcing His Camp Nou Departure

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has reportedly set a date for when he will announce his intention to leave the club. The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Catalonia for a while now - with clubs from China reportedly swooping for his signature, and Iniesta seems to have made a decision on his future.

The midfielder has spent a long time at Camp Nou - the entirety of his 18 year career, to be precise. But it seems that this title winning season will be his last turning out for the Blaugrana.

Despite still having time left on his contract, Iniesta can leave the club as long as he announces his intention to do so before April 30 rolls around.

And according to Spanish outlet Sport, Iniesta will announce his departure once the Copa del Rey final has been played on April 21.

The general belief is that the 33-year-old will head in the direction of China this summer - though obviously, nothing has been confirmed. What the midfielder has said, however, is that the adoring Barcelona fans won't play a role in his decision making process - unfortunately for them.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Iniesta's glittering Barcelona career could be capped off perfectly with a victory over Sevilla on Saturday. Barca are only weeks away from being crowned La Liga champions, and should the Copa del Rey be lifted by the club once again, Iniesta will go out a real champion; not that he still needed to prove himself.

In his time in Catalonia, the club captain has lifted the league trophy an incredible eight times (this season's will be the ninth), and has been on the winning side of a Copa del Rey final on five occasions heading into this weekend.