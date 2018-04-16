Gary Neville Warns Manchester United Fans Against Watching MNF After Man City's Title Triumph

Gary Neville has jokingly warned Manchester United fans not to watch Sky Sports' Monday Night Football clash between Stoke City and West Ham, after their fierce rivals Manchester City finally clinched the Premier League title on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's Citizens looked like they would be crowned as champions last weekend when they were leading United by two goals going into half time. However, a remarkable second half fightback saw Mourinho's side run out eventual 3-2 winners and delay the inevitable celebrations.

On Saturday, City cruised past Spurs 3-1 at Wembley but would only secure the title if Manchester United slipped up against bottom of the table West Brom.

Amazingly, the Baggies deservedly defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a late Jay Rodriguez header. The loss left Mourinho's side trailing their rivals by 16 points and, with only five games left to go, Manchester City were duly crowned as Premier League champions for the third time in seven years and for the first time under Guardiola.

Neville spent just under 20 years playing for Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United between 1992/2011, and the Old Trafford legend didn't seem too pleased at the prospect of analysing City's title-winning campaign.

Gonna be a long MNF tomorrow ! We are on at 7pm. Don’t tune in!! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 15, 2018

The Sky Sports pundit wrote on Twitter: “Gonna be a long MNF tomorrow! We are on at 7pm. Don’t tune in!!”

Players and fans from the blue half of Manchester were unsurprisingly more cheerful than the Monday Night host.

Benjamin Mendy led the celebrations on Twitter, posting at full time of the United game: "WE ARE F****** CHAMPIONS @ManCity congratulations boys."

Skipper Vincent Kompany then wrote: "Champions!!! What a great feeling! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans."

Meanwhile, the Monday night clash between Stoke and West Ham could prove to be decisive in the Potters' relegation fight. Paul Lambert's side are currently six points adrift of 17th-placed Swansea City and will need to secure a minimum of three points at the London Stadium.