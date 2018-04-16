James McClean Slams Alan Pardew While Hailing Darren Moore Following Man Utd Victory

West Bromwich Albion winger James McClean has insisted the big difference of working under Darren Moore compared to Alan Pardew is that each player is actually aware what their role is within the XI.

The Baggies look destined for their first summer preparing for Championship football since 2009; currently bolted to the bottom of the Premier League table, like a dog waiting to be put out of its misery.

However, the Midlands side shocked the footballing world on Sunday afternoon by claiming maximum points via a 1-0 win at Manchester United; handing Manchester City the title in the process.

"It obviously helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing - as individuals and as a team," McClean said. "Since the big man's come in, we've worked in training on what we're doing defensively and what we're doing attackingly.

City will get most of the headlines. United will get the rest. But Darren Moore certainly deserves a mention. Terrific result and excellent game plan. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 15, 2018

"In the past two games, we've shown we actually know what we're doing when we go out on the pitch, which obviously always helps."

Moore took the reigns at West Brom following the club's decision to part company with Pardew on April 2, and McClean revealed the squad is now finally united with the same goal.





"He's got that likeable factor, so everyone's pulling in the same direction for him", the 28-year-old added. "In the past two games, we've put on two good performances for him."

However, despite Sunday's famous win, the Baggies' relegation fate can be finalised next weekend should they fail to beat Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime, and other results go against them.