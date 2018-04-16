Jose Mourinho 'Sends Scouts to Old Firm Derby' Admit Continued Interest in Young Celtic Star

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho sent scouts to watch Glasgow Celtic's Kieran Tierney during the Hoops' 4-0 annihilation of Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon, according to reports. 

The Portuguese manager is keen to find a long-term left back with Ashley Young entering the twilight years of his career and Luke Shaw seemingly not fitting the bill at Old Trafford. 

And according to The Times, the Red Devils manager has identified the Hoops starlet as a possible solution, with the Old Trafford talent spotters watching on as the 20-year-old's outfit booked their final spot against Motherwell next month. 

Tierney has hugely impressed under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead and is seen by the Northern Irishman as well as the Bhoys hierarchy as a player for the future. 

However, the United contingent are hoping they can persuade the Scotland international to leave his boyhood club in favour of a spot south of the border. 

Sunday was not the first time Mourinho has sent his scouts to watch over the highly promising defender, with the youngster already recording 27 European appearances; 21 of which being in the Champions League, a cause for significant interest from the north west giants. 

(You may also like: Mourinho Reveals Plans to Improve United Squad in the Summer But Insists They Will Not 'Go Crazy')

The Red Devils were traditionally known for having a long-term left back in place under Sir Alex Ferguson, with Denis Irwin making 368 appearances for the Red Devils over 12 years and Patrice Evra playing 275 times over a similar period. 

However, since his departure, Shaw has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford while Young, who has enjoyed a superb campaign this term, being right-footed provides an unbalance down the flank. 

It is thought, however, that Manchester United would be forced to outlay a significant fee to land Tierney, who signed a new six-year contract with Celtic last year. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)