Liverpool Fans Eye Crystal Palace Ace After Impressive Display Against Brighton

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Wilfried Zaha inspired his Crystal Palace side to a vital 3-2 victory over rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in a closely contested M23 derby. 

The Ivorian scored twice against the Seagulls to take Palace six points clear of the relegation zone. It has become clear this season that Zaha is the standout player in the Eagles squad and has been instrumental to their Premier League survival. 

Manchester City and Tottenham have recently been linked with a move for the £50m-rated winger this summer, while Arsenal and Chelsea have also reportedly been interested this season. 

But Liverpool fans want to see their club added to the growing list of teams eyeing a move for 25-year-old this summer after watching his impressive performance against Brighton. 

Zaha has seven league goals and two assists for Palace this season, making him the club's second highest goalscorer this term behind only penalty taker Luka Milivojevic.


The Ivory Coast international has also proven his versatility this season and has been called up to play up front for Palace in the face of an injury crisis to the club's natural strikers. Naturally a left winger, Zaha could provide some Liverpool's Sadio Mane with some cover and competition.

The Reds already have a formidable front three, but Wilfried Zaha could provide Liverpool with even more squad depth in attack. Whether Zaha would be happy to play a bit part role at a bigger club once again remains to be seen. 

Zaha has already had one unsuccessful stint with one of England's big clubs when he signed for Manchester United in 2013. After making two league appearances for the Red Devils, Zaha was loaned to Cardiff City for the remainder of the season. He would return to Palace to following year. 

