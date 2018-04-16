Man City Defender Set to Leave This Summer at Insane Cost of £1m Per League Game

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is set to leave the club in the summer for nothing, but the Frenchman has cost the club an astronomical amount of money since joining the club for an initial £43.5m in 2014.

Mangala failed to live up to expectations at City and was shipped out on loan to Everton in January, but a knee injury has seen him ruled out for the rest of the season and unable to impress. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

As reported by The Mirror , 40 per cent of the transfer fee spent on Mangala went to two companies who held an economic stake in the Frenchman. He has cost City a staggering £1m per league game.

It was reported by Tribal Football that interest in the 27-year-old was high and that Italian club Inter are keen to sign Mangala. However, there's also interest from Spanish club Valencia - who he was previously with on loan last season.

Mangala has endured a nightmare stay at City and only managed to make 79 appearances for the Citizens, and will be keen to leave the club and revive his career elsewhere.

Since signing for City French call-ups have dried up, and he will be looking to find his way back into the French team but his horror four-seasons at City may see him out of the picture for the near future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)