Milan Clubs Set to Slug it Out Over Summer Move for Ajax Wonderkid David Neres

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Both AC Milan and Inter are said to be interested in signing Ajax winger David Neres. 

The Nerazzurri are believed to be looking for a cheap, yet quality wide man and could well snatch the 21-year-old out of the sights of AC Milan - who have been monitoring Neres for some time.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a remarkable campaign this season, playing an integral role to the Ajax team that spent much of the season challenging PSV for the Eredivisie title. 11 goals and 12 assists is an impressive return for Neres' first full season in the Netherlands, but he could well be on his way out already.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Milan have been keeping tabs on the wide man for some time now, and have been sending scouts to watch him play over the last few weeks. However, given their financial situation, and the massive debts racked up by Chinese owner Yonghong Li, the club refuse to make a move until any money problems are resolved.


This gives Inter the opportunity to swoop in. The report reckons that the club are preparing for the potential departures of Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic, and Neres would provide a strong replacement for either player.

The Nerazzurri see him as a low cost alternative - yet he still possesses the ability to become a first team player at San Siro. The belief is that any permanent deal for Neres would set a potential suitor back by around €30m. In today's market, the 21-year-old could prove to be a snip at that price.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)