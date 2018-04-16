Milan Clubs Set to Slug it Out Over Summer Move for Ajax Wonderkid David Neres

Both AC Milan and Inter are said to be interested in signing Ajax winger David Neres.

The Nerazzurri are believed to be looking for a cheap, yet quality wide man and could well snatch the 21-year-old out of the sights of AC Milan - who have been monitoring Neres for some time.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a remarkable campaign this season, playing an integral role to the Ajax team that spent much of the season challenging PSV for the Eredivisie title. 11 goals and 12 assists is an impressive return for Neres' first full season in the Netherlands, but he could well be on his way out already.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Milan have been keeping tabs on the wide man for some time now, and have been sending scouts to watch him play over the last few weeks. However, given their financial situation, and the massive debts racked up by Chinese owner Yonghong Li, the club refuse to make a move until any money problems are resolved.





This gives Inter the opportunity to swoop in. The report reckons that the club are preparing for the potential departures of Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic, and Neres would provide a strong replacement for either player.

The Nerazzurri see him as a low cost alternative - yet he still possesses the ability to become a first team player at San Siro. The belief is that any permanent deal for Neres would set a potential suitor back by around €30m. In today's market, the 21-year-old could prove to be a snip at that price.