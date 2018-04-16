Newcastle Fans Rave Over Striker's Performance in Comeback Win Against Arsenal

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani may just find himself on a permanent deal at Newcastle if he keeps on playing the way he has.

The Algerian forward joined the Magpies on loan in January, but an injury kept him from getting down to business right away. He has been getting minutes under his belt in recent times, though. And having come off the bench to help inspire a 2-1 comeback victory against Arsenal on Sunday, he's already growing in popularity with the club's fans.

Newcastle's win has left them a point above the 40-point mark and they seem set to remain in the top flight, having come up from the Championship at the end of last season.

Slimani did not score against Arsenal, but his contribution was massive, and Toon fans have been raving over the recent performance.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

The 29-year-old forward did not hit the heights at the King Power Stadium, but appears to be operating better in a different environment. Given his impact, Rafa Benitez could be keen on signing him on a permanent basis, while selling him doesn't seem like something Leicester would be averse to.