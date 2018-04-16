Neymar Finally Admits 'Issues' With Edinson Cavani Ahead of PSG Title Win

Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar has finally revealed there was tension between him and fellow striker Edinson Cavani earlier in the season, although the extent to which the media claimed was not accurate.

Reports claimed that the 31-year-old Uruguayan was even contemplating his future in the French capital due to the animosity between the duo, which all stemmed from an on-field penalty spat against Lyon last year.

However, the world's most expensive player has insisted that the issues were reconciled quickly, and although PSG continuously attempted to reassure fans there was no bad blood at any point, the Brazilian admitted to TV Globo, as quoted by SPORT, the two did not see eye to eye for a short period.

"It was made to sound bigger than it really was", Neymar said. "Of course there was a certain tension, friction with Cavani, but we resolved it quickly. Three days after it happened, we all sat down, and we talked. We're two great players, but we're also people, and we had to resolve the personal side of things.

"But the reports which came out were much bigger, I think because that's what sells: people oversell the stories, talk about things they shouldn't."

Even without Neymar, who is currently sidelined through injury and decided not to attend, Cavani and co wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in style on Sunday evening with a 7-1 win over Monaco; in which the Uruguayan scored once.

The crowning marks the fifth season from the last six where the Parc des Princes has been home to the champions of France.