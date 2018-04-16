Pep Guardiola Pinpoints the Exact Moment He Knew Man City Could Win the League Title

After being made to wait a week, Manchester City were finally confirmed as Premier League champions after their victory at Tottenham and Manchester United's defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

Pep Guardiola's City side will be remembered as one of the most dominant teams in the history of the Premier League. Two league defeats all season and City have cruised to their Premier League triumph - they are currently an unreachable 16 points ahead of second place United with five games still to go.

While their confirmation as league champions had been coming for sometime, Guardiola has revealed that he knew as early as September that his side could win the title this season. He also said the next aim will be to push on to make this Man City team one of the giants of the game.

City won 1-0 against reigning champions Chelsea on September 30 away from home in a performance which convinced Guardiola that City were capable of going all the way.

"I think winning at Stamford Bridge gave us the confidence that we could do it," said the City boss, as quoted by the Mirror.

"Because last season against other contenders we were not so good. We won few games. Winning at Stamford Bridge gave us a feeling of, 'OK, against the last champions, we are able to come here and play.'"

It has been a record breaking year for the Sky Blues. They set a league record for most consecutive wins at 18, equalled the record for earliest league victory with five games remaining and they have matched their personal league win tally for the season with 28 win five games still to go.

He added: "Now we have to try (and get better). If you read what the people say this week we have to improve. But you cannot deny that we were good this season. Every single day.

"That is important to build up the club. It is important to believe because Manchester City is not like United or Chelsea or Arsenal – you know, the big clubs in England who have a big history behind them.

"But that is the target. You have to try to be more consistent next season. It will be more complicated but for the club, the players, all the departments in the club, the people can believe we are good: Manchester City is a good club."