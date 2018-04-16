Rafa Benitez Finally Admits Newcastle Are Safe After Stirring Comeback Win Over Arsenal

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez paid tribute to his players and the club's fans as the Magpies reached the magical 40-point mark with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette had given Arsenal an early lead at St James' Park but goals from Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie gave Newcastle their fourth consecutive win.

Benitez had stressed that 40 points was the target after victory over Huddersfield two weeks ago, and as Newcastle reached that total he was happy to admit that his aim had been met.

"I think we are safe with 41 points," Benitez told his post-match press conference, quoted by the Newcastle Chronicle. "It’s a massive achievement for the players, the city and the fans. I want to congratulate everyone.

"We started learning without too much experience for some players in the Premier League, and little by little we were growing and especially in this second part of the league, the team has grown in confidence."

Defeat to Liverpool at the start of March had left Newcastle teetering just two points above the relegation zone and in danger of an immediate return to the ChampionshipBut wins over Southampton, Huddersfield and Leicester had eased those worries before Sunday's win put any remaining doubts to bed.

“We were so good in a lot of things that in the end, I think we deserve to be where we are," added Benitez. “Some people were dreaming that maybe we could be here, but they were not awake.

“We were awake, we were believing from day one and we have achieved what we wanted.”

Benitez is a popular figure on Tyneside and his name was chanted throughout the match by Newcastle fans, who are desperate for him to remain at the club despite a fractious relationship with owner Mike Ashley.

The Magpies are now chasing a top-half finish, and they travel to Everton next Monday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)