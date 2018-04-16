Real Madrid Set for Incredible £520m Summer Raid on the Premier League Following Dreadful Season

Real Madrid will not suffer another season in the shadow of Barcelona next term as long as club president Florentino Perez gets his way this summer. The Madrid chief is said to have outlined a £520m transfer list of Premier League stars ahead of the new season in a bid to avoid another poor campaign.

As it stands, Madrid are 15 points adrift of the Blaugrana as they head into the closing weeks of the season. A dreadfully poor start to the campaign seemingly doomed Los Blancos from the off back in September, and Perez is determined to avoid going through such failures again.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Perez is looking to dip into the Premier League to strengthen his squad.

His list of targets begins with Chelsea winger Eden Hazard. The Belgian has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu and this summer may finally be the time for him to leave the Blues.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Having cooled their interest in Neymar, it could be Hazard's time to shine in La Liga. A poor season has seen Antonio Conte's side drop out of the top four after winning the title last term, and the club look doomed to the Europa League next term.

Partnering Hazard in an attacking trio are the Premier League's two top scores, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah. The pair have been lighting up the league this season, and Perez wants both players to join a misfiring attacking line along with Hazard.

And finally, having been tied to his name for as long as anyone can remember, Perez wants Manchester United stopper David de Gea. The Spaniard continues to improve year on year at Old Trafford, and with current Madrid number one Keylor Navas enduring a tough campaign, de Gea would be a welcomed addition in the Spanish capital.