Spurs Fans React After £50m-Rated Defensive Target Admits He Could Be on the Move in the Summer

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

A section of Spurs fans should be pretty excited after one of the club's supposed targets implied he could be on the move at the end of the season.

18-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt has been on several clubs' radars, especially after putting in a splendid performance for the Netherlands in a friendly against Portugal during the last international break.


According to football.london, the player, who earns £15,000-a-week at his current club and is a target for the Wembley side, could be available for £50m in the summer.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

De Ligt recently claimed that he would not let money influence his decision if he were to leave Ajax. And given Tottenham's rigid wage policy, their fans reckon he would be willing to join the side as he would probably accept wages just marginally higher than what he earns at the moment.

"I am going to make a decision with my head, not based on money offers," he's declared. "I think some players would be tempted when they get massive offers. But compared to ordinary people I think I earn a huge wage right now, anyway."

As such, here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter.

So will the teenager make a switch this summer? It's definitely possible, based on what he's said. However, Spurs could have a serious fight on their hands if they do move to get him.

