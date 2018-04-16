Spurs Fans React After £50m-Rated Defensive Target Admits He Could Be on the Move in the Summer

A section of Spurs fans should be pretty excited after one of the club's supposed targets implied he could be on the move at the end of the season.

18-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt has been on several clubs' radars, especially after putting in a splendid performance for the Netherlands in a friendly against Portugal during the last international break.





According to football.london, the player, who earns £15,000-a-week at his current club and is a target for the Wembley side, could be available for £50m in the summer.

De Ligt recently claimed that he would not let money influence his decision if he were to leave Ajax. And given Tottenham's rigid wage policy, their fans reckon he would be willing to join the side as he would probably accept wages just marginally higher than what he earns at the moment.

"I am going to make a decision with my head, not based on money offers," he's declared. "I think some players would be tempted when they get massive offers. But compared to ordinary people I think I earn a huge wage right now, anyway."

As such, here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter.

Ajax defender and Tottenham Hotspur summer target Matthijs De Ligt has stated he will not make his next move based solely on money.#THFC #COYShttps://t.co/o5PcGTiAyB — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) April 15, 2018

He’s coming to Spurs then — Spurs Galaxy (@GalaxySpurs) April 15, 2018

All well and good until Levy offers him 12k a week. — KIERAN SPURSLIFE (@gloryglorythfc1) April 15, 2018

Music to Daniels ears — JaiP (@JaiP72) April 15, 2018

Watched Ajax few times recently, this guy could become Poch's replacement for Toby? — Alf Love (@alf_love47) April 16, 2018

It's about time we stopped this sell our best and sign a newbie to groom into a star cycle. It doesn't always work out well. Even Sanchez at times has shown he's still a rookie so pleeeasse let's sort out Toby's contract already. — Prince K. Asare (@PrinceKhayy) April 15, 2018

That’s it. De ligt and martial incoming — GEA (@_Priickly) April 16, 2018

Spurs it is then I love Ajax they’ve been wonderful for us — paul cawthra (@1972pic) April 16, 2018

After that blinder that back line had this weekend he may rethink that statement. Lmao — Bombay (@GordoneBombay) April 16, 2018

I would imagine we are out of the running, if a footballing team steps up and pays the money we are out of the ball game. — Bigsy Cuban 🏌️‍♂️⛳️ (@BigsyCuban) April 16, 2018

So will the teenager make a switch this summer? It's definitely possible, based on what he's said. However, Spurs could have a serious fight on their hands if they do move to get him.