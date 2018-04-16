Thierry Henry Gives Scathing Assessment of Paul Pogba After Poor Showing Against West Brom

Just one week after silencing his critics with a commanding performance in the Manchester Derby, Paul Pogba was anonymous again in Manchester United's embarrassing defeat to bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion.

The Red Devils were stunned by the Baggies as Jay Rodgriguez earned the visiting side just their fourth league win of the season. Many of United's players looked like shadows of the performers who had put a halt to Manchester City's title celebrations a week prior.

Paul Pogba was pulled off after just 58 minutes after another inconsistent performance. Thierry Henry was on punditry duty for Sky Sports and gave a damning assessment of the Frenchman's game and his performance levels in a United shirt.

"Something was weird," said Henry (via the Daily Mail). "From Pogba where he was playing, the atmosphere, the team, it's so weird from what we saw a week ago - the energy, desire and commitment.

"I asked if Pogba can do that all the time, the way he played against City. The answer is nope."

Pogba put out of his misery. Atrocious performance. Played well for 30 minutes last week but doesn’t look comfortable at all in the side/position. Ongoing problem for Mou and #MUFC. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) April 15, 2018

Pogba has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons this season after allegedly falling out with manager Jose Mourinho. The pair have apparently argued about the player's best position on the pitch and the Frenchman was briefly dropped from the starting lineup in favour of youngster Scott McTominay.

While United sit second in the Premier League table, Pogba has been far from one of the standout performers for the Red Devils this season. Showing his brilliance only in flashes, the 25-year-old has failed to find a level of consistency.

Henry continued. "He [Jose Mourinho] told them be careful it is going to be different against West Brom and I go back to Pogba: why didn't you and the rest of the team do what you did against City all season?"