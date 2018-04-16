Thierry Henry Gives Scathing Assessment of Paul Pogba After Poor Showing Against West Brom

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Just one week after silencing his critics with a commanding performance in the Manchester Derby, Paul Pogba was anonymous again in Manchester United's embarrassing defeat to bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion. 

The Red Devils were stunned by the Baggies as Jay Rodgriguez earned the visiting side just their fourth league win of the season. Many of United's players looked like shadows of the performers who had put a halt to Manchester City's title celebrations a week prior. 

Paul Pogba was pulled off after just 58 minutes after another inconsistent performance. Thierry Henry was on punditry duty for Sky Sports and gave a damning assessment of the Frenchman's game and his performance levels in a United shirt. 

"Something was weird," said Henry (via the Daily Mail). "From Pogba where he was playing, the atmosphere, the team, it's so weird from what we saw a week ago - the energy, desire and commitment.

"I asked if Pogba can do that all the time, the way he played against City. The answer is nope."

Pogba has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons this season after allegedly falling out with manager Jose Mourinho. The pair have apparently argued about the player's best position on the pitch and the Frenchman was briefly dropped from the starting lineup in favour of youngster Scott McTominay. 

While United sit second in the Premier League table, Pogba has been far from one of the standout performers for the Red Devils this season. Showing his brilliance only in flashes, the 25-year-old has failed to find a level of consistency. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Henry continued. "He [Jose Mourinho] told them be careful it is going to be different against West Brom and I go back to Pogba: why didn't you and the rest of the team do what you did against City all season?"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)