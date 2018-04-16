Tim Cahill Insists Roy Hodgson Was Right to Leave Out Troubled Palace Star Against Brighton

Former Everton man Tim Cahill insisted that Crystal Palace look better without Belgian striker Christian Benteke. The 27-year-old was forced to settle for a place on the bench as Andros Townsend and Wilfred Zaha occupied the front two spots.

The move by Roy Hodgson worked as Palace ran out 3-2 winners with a Zaha brace and a James Tomkins goal good enough for Hodgson's side as they steer away from the relegation zone.

Benteke has been poor this season and has missed crucial chances. He has only managed to notch two goals this season, and it looks like Hodgson has lost all patience with the striker.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Appearing on Sky Sports as a guest, Cahill stated (via the Croydon Advertiser): "What's difficult (for Brighton) is that they don't really know who the striker is, and Zaha has just run off the back of him.

"They're all half thinking 'he's not that much of a threat in the air maybe we'll deal with it' whereas if it was Benteke they would be physically setting up against him."

He continued: "Zaha gives you a different dimension with his intensity, he's dynamic, his pace and that's a great finish."

With Palace looking a different outfit without Benteke, the Belgian's time at the club may have come to an end. The striker hasn't been prolific enough this season and hasn't managed to help claw Palace out of the relegation dogfight. Instead players like Zaha have been forced to step up to the plate and steer the club away from relegation.