Barcelona Eyeing Shock Summer Move for Liverpool Flop Following Productive Season in Italy

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Barcelona are reported to be considering what would be a shock move for former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto.

Alberto, now at Lazio, moved to Anfield from Sevilla in 2013, yet did not start a single Premier League game in three seasons and left little impression on the Anfield faithful.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

After being loaned back to Spain with Malaga and Deportivo La Coruña, however, the 25-year-old has seemingly found his feet , who has scored 10 goals and assisted 18 more for the Serie A outfit this season. 

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (via talkSPORT), the Catalan giants are actively seeking a replacement for Andres Iniesta and the Lazio man is on the shortlist.

Reports indicate that Iniesta will be moving to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season and will announce his departure after Barca play Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

The legendary star was handed a lifetime contract by the club as a token of appreciation for his remarkable service over the years. But it appears that he would rather call time on his Barcelona career sooner rather than later.


Alberto, meanwhile, was reportedly scouted by the Primera division leaders during Lazio's 0-0 stalemate with AS Roma on Sunday, of which he played the final 30 minutes.

The player has been with Barca before, having joined their B team on loan in 2012. The club decided against signing him on a permanent basis after a season during which he scored 11 goals. As reports from Italy would have it, though, his recent performances have certainly swayed their opinion.

