Bayern Munich Join Barcelona & Man Utd in Summer Race for Young Dutch Sensation

April 17, 2018

German champions Bayern Munuch have reportedly made an approach for Ajax defensive starlet Matthijs De Ligt, but could face major opposition from Spanish supremos Barcelona in their quest to land the teenager.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Bavarian Giants have submitted an offer for the player, while Premier League sides Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all very interested in getting him on their books.

De Ligt only recently hinted that his time at Ajax could soon be up. He also claimed that money would not influence his decision, and according to Mundo's report, he wants to join a club where he will continue to be first choice.

The report states that he considers Barca to be the worst option in that regard as he would have to compete with Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti for the centre-back spots. However, he is reported to have toured the city with teammate Justin Kluivert and his father Patrick Kluivert - a former Barcelona player - in recent times.

United are viewed as the team who can offer the player the best avenue for minutes as Chris Smalling hardly inspires confidence, Phil Jones has a long injury record and Daley Blind is set to leave. 

Barca, meanwhile, are concerned that the De Ligt could be a out of their reach financially, given their plans to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman would cost upwards of £100m and would also command a hefty signing-on bonus.

The hierarchy at Bayern, however, are understood to be making plans to bring the 18-year-old in as Mats Hummels' successor and, by the looks of things, could be trying to have a deal agreed before the end of the season.

