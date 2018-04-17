Bundesliga Match Between Mainz and Freiburg Plays Host to the Most Controversial VAR Moment Yet

VAR, or Video Assistant Referees, isn't exactly a widely accepted concept in football - or at least, it isn't at the moment as it continues to be worked on.



The system attempts to reach correct judgements in games, and looks at possible errors that could be deemed 'clear and obvious' in the areas of awarding goals, potential penalties, red card offenses and cases of mistaken identity.

Another comedy - version of VAR:



Bundesliga- Game Mainz vs Freiburg.

Controversial penalty-situation just before halftime. Not given. Halftime: Teams in the dressing- room. Then Ladies and Gentleman: The referee order the teams out again to take a penalty.

1-0 Mainz.#BennyHill — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) April 16, 2018

It was rolled out for the first time in English football last year for the FA Cup match between Brighton and Crystal Palace, and has since been used in the competition at grounds that can accommodate its technology.



Whilst good in theory, the system has proven to be a huge disruption to the game, with the time it takes to reach decisions simply too long sometimes.

This was particularly evident during a Bundesliga match involving Mainz and Freiburg at the weekend, when referee Guido Winkmann awarded a penalty decision after he had already blown for half time.



Via BBC Sport , both sets of players had already made their way into their respective dressing rooms, but after being told to consult, VAR the referee adjudged Daniel Brosinski's cross to have hit the hand of Freiburg centre-back Marc-Oliver Kempf in the penalty area.