Chelsea Name Massive Price for Michy Batshuayi With Borussia Dortmund Wanting Permanent Deal

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Chelsea will demand 'over £50m' from Borussia Dortmund if they're serious about signing Michy Batshuayi on a permanent deal.

The Belgian is currently on loan with the Bundesliga outfit after leaving Stamford Bridge in January in search of regular game time, with Olivier Giroud arriving in west London from Arsenal to compete with Alvaro Morata.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Batshuayi has certainly been showing the Blues what they've been missing - the 24-year-old has scored nine goals in just 14 games, and has appeared to relish starting consistently.

Chelsea see his encouraging short stint as reason enough to demand £50m+ for the player - as claimed by the Evening Standard - and Dortmund will be hopeful of negotiating that figure down, despite the money being there from the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sale.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Annoyingly for Dortmund they tried to insert an option to buy clause when they took Batshuayi on loan but had it denied by the Blues, but CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed the club will still try to sign him outright.

Unfortunately for the striker there won't be any more opportunities to shine at Westfalenstadion, after he sustained ankle ligament damage against Schalke on Sunday and worryingly for the ex-Marseille man, his World Cup place with Belgium could now be at risk.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Well it's not good news for now. My season is probably over and I won't be able to pay Borussia Dortmund back for their confidenceThank you all for the amazing amount of love I received since Sunday. Wishing my team-mates the best for the final days. See you soon."

