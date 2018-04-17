David Moyes Insists His Team Deserved All 3 Points Against Fellow Strugglers Stoke City

David Moyes admitted his disappointment after West Ham managed a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Stoke on Monday night, as his side controlled most of the encounter.

In the cagey affair, Stoke took the lead with twelve minutes left thanks to a real poacher's goal by Peter Crouch. West Ham piled on the pressure late on and were rewarded with an equaliser courtesy of Andy Carroll who rescued a point in the 90th minute.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Quoted on the club's website about his team's performance, the Scotsman stated: "I thought we should have won. We certainly didn’t deserve to lose it and, if we had, the football gods would certainly have been against us because we bossed the majority of the game. In the main, we played really well. We played good parts of the game tonight because I thought, if anyone was going to go in front, it was going to be us.

“We played well from the back. We played the ball and did some good things and we just didn’t have that bit of something different up front. Marko and Arthur, who have given us a lot of goals and quality, just didn’t produce that."

Moyes had his substitutes to thank as Manuel Lanzini, Javier Hernandez and Carroll all played key roles in rescuing a point. The West Ham gaffer added: “I actually thought all the subs who came on made a big difference – Chicharito, Andy and Lanzini all came on and helped us. We’ve not had those options very often this season so I’m glad to get them back."

West Ham now sit 14th in the Premier League on 35 points. While relegation is still mathematically possible, the Hammers should still be playing top-flight football come next season.