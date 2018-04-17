Ex-Leicester Boss Claudio Ranieri Gives Roma Advice on Liverpool's Weakness Ahead of UCL Showdown

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has informed Roma about certain weaknesses Liverpool have ahead of the sides' Champions League semi-final clash next week.

The Italian knows the Reds fairly well having faced them as Foxes manager during the famous 2015/16 season where they went on to win the Premier League title, and also from his time in charge of Chelsea over a decade ago.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 66-year-old believes he is therefore well placed to comment on their potential shortcomings, and has offered his pearls of wisdom to Roma, who overcame all the odds to knock out Barcelona at the quarter-final stage .



Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the now-Nantes manager said (as quoted by Calciomercato) : "It’s going to be an even game, 50/50. As a manager I never think I can face defeat before I play. Di Francesco will study Liverpool. They are not beaten yet, the Roma side that we admired against Barcelona can make it.





"The Reds are spectacular but away from home they aren’t always solid. As for Salah, you could understand he was a great player even when he was playing for Chelsea. Klopp’s mentality is perfect for him and playing for Fiorentina and Roma was very important for his career."

Liverpool are firm favourites heading into the tie, but will be vary wary of their opponents who of course toppled Barcelona in the previous round, and do have some top players in their side such as Edin Dzeko, Radja Nainggolan, Daniele De Rossi and supposed Reds transfer target Allisson.