Former Liverpool Midfielder Claims Rafa Benitez Would Be 'Ideal' to Take Over at Arsenal

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has identified Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez as the perfect replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Wenger is under increasing pressure at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are 13 points adrift of the top four and their entire season now rests on Europa League victory.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Danny Murphy who spoke to talkSPORT following Newcastle's 2-1 victory over Arsenal believes that the Spaniard would be a great fit for the north London club.

“He [Benitez] is exactly what Arsenal need,” the former Anfield star said on the Jim White show.

Murphy went on to disagree with former Arsenal man Paul Merson's views on Benitez being linked to the Arsenal job, saying: “I heard Paul Merson talking on the Sports Breakfast, saying Arsenal fans want a certain style of play and want to see a team play expansive football, but they do that now and they get murdered.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

“He [Benitez] was all about: ‘This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it’. You know exactly what you’re doing. He is a calm manager but he’s very assertive. You wouldn’t want to cross him, he’s got a real ruthlessness about him.”

Arsene Wenger has long been at the helm of a sinking ship at Arsenal, with his stubbornness to adapt his style of play drawing criticism from all quarters.

Arsenal are now the only side in England's top four leagues not to have won a point away from home in 2018 and in Benitez, Arsenal would benefit from the kind of defensive discipline that they have long missed.