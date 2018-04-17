Leicester Midfield Metronome Wilfred Ndidi Explains Why Skills & Tricks Are Not for Him

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Leicester City midfield destroyer Wilfred Ndidi has opened up about his role in the heart of the Foxes midfield, insisting he is "ignoring the hype" amid growing admiration for his abilities. 

The 21-year-old has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Claude Puel's side so far this season, and is known for his ball retrieval skills.

😀 @ndidi25 #FridayFeeling #GoodFriday #BankHoliday

A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on

Talking to JOE Sport's Melissa Reddy, the Nigerian has insisted that effectiveness for the team over tricks and flicks has always been part of his game.

“The flair, the skills - it’s not for me,” he said. “I’ve always thought I have to do what is best for my position and the team, not what looks the best.”


Ndidi is leading the stats for the number of tackles in the league this season, 23 ahead of his closest rival - Idrissa Gueye of Everton, with former Leicester midfielder N'golo Kante sitting in third place, 29 tackles behind the Nigerian. 


With such impressive stats, the player has earned rave reviews this season, and has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keeping a close eye on him. However, Ndidi says that he is fully concentrated on doing the job for his team. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I’ve always wanted to play so I ignore the hype and everything people say about me - that’s not important. Doing my job well is important.

“Serving the team is my priority, especially in my position,” he added. “It’s following the tactical instructions, keeping things simple, keeping my team ticking over and stopping the opponents from doing that comfortably.

“If the team is doing good, it means I’m doing a good job.”

Ndidi is expected to return to the Leicester starting lineup when they take on Southampton at the King Power on Thursday. He missed the last two matches due to a suspension, after picking up his second red card of the season against Brighton almost three weeks ago. 

