Report: Man City Gives Guardiola £100M to Spend on Summer Transfers

Manchester City are ready to hand Pep Guardiola a transfer war chest ahead of yet another summer spending splurge.

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

The Daily Mail has reported that the Premier League winners will hand Guardiola at least £100m to bring in fresh talent, and top of his list could be Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred and Leicester City talisman Riyad Mahrez.

Both transfer targets were thought to be high on the Spaniard's list of priorities during the January transfer window, but deals couldn't be sealed to bring either midfielder to the Etihad stadium.

However, the Mail believes that City could reignite their interest in Brazil international Fred after they moved on to other targets at the turn of the year, and view the center midfielder as a long-term replacement for veteran pair Fernandinho and Yaya Toure.

Mahrez, meanwhile, wasn't allowed to leave the King Power stadium in the winter window as Leicester held off City's advances for the 2016 PFA Player of the Year - much to the Algerian's annoyance - and the Citizens were thought to have cooled their interest in him too.

The Mail, though, expects City to return for Mahrez's signature as Guardiola looks for cover on the flanks for wonderkid Leroy Sane and the much improve Raheem Sterling - a signing which would also allow Gabriel Jesus to be utilized as first choice back up to Sergio Aguero up top.

It remains to be seen if Mahrez would be allowed to leave, despite his self-imposed exile back in early February, but Leicester will likely want around £50m again if they allow to let the winger leave this summer.

Fred has also been chased by City's rivals Manchester United this season and, while Shakhtar's hierarchy has confirmed he will depart Ukraine in the close season, it is unclear if a move to the Premier League will be lined up for him.

Other alleged targets of Guardiola's are thought to include Napoli star Jorginho and Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

