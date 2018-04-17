Manchester City Striker Confirms Knee Surgery With Fitness for World Cup in Doubt

April 17, 2018

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has revealed that he's had surgery on his knee after picking up an injury against Manchester United earlier this month. 

The forward hasn't started a game for City since their 1-0 win over previous Premier League champions Chelsea on 4th March, making two substitute appearances in defeats to Liverpool and Manchester United.

It was reported that the player had visited specialist Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona for an exploratory surgery this week due to persistent swelling in the joint. And he has since gone under the knife, confirming as much through his Twitter page.

"Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee," the striker tweeted on Tuesday morning. "Fully motivated to get back soon to the field."

City wrapped up their title run on Sunday following United's loss to West Brom and a previous victory over Tottenham Hotspur. So having already clinched the top spot in the league standings, there's little need to rush the Argentinian back.

He's obviously going to work hard in a bid to be fully fit in time for the World Cup, however.

