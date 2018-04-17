Manolo Gabbiadini's Agent Admits Striker's Summer Exit From Southampton Is Possible

Manolo Gabbiadini's future at Southampton is uncertain after suggestions that he wants to return to his native Italy. The out of form striker has been heavily linked with a move away from St Mary's, with Lazio reportedly being the front-runners.

Gabbiadini signed for Southampton last January and made a promising start to life on the South coast, scoring six goals in 12 games and helping to propel them to a League Cup Final.

However, things haven't gone as smoothly for the Italian this season, having scored just four goals in 31 appearances in all competitions. His last goal came in a 1-1 draw against Burnley in February.

Southampton currently sit in a relegation spot, five points from safety with as many games remaining. It doesn't look good for the Saints' Premier League future or that of their £15m forward.

Gabbiadini's agent, Silvio Pagliari, spoke to the French radio outlet RMC (via TuttoMercatoWeb), saying: "Now he’s busy with Southampton’s salvation, he has no mind elsewhere. Within a month the league will end, then we’ll see. With Tare and Lazio it’s an old story, dating back to four, five years ago, before Gabbiadini’s transfer to Sampdoria."

Hardly reassuring for Southampton, who will need all the help that they can get to avoid the drop this season.

