Marcus Rashford Postpones New Man Utd Deal Talks Over Limited First Team Opportunities

Marcus Rashford will forego entering new contract talks with Manchester United amid reports of his growing frustration over a lack of game time.

The Sun has claimed that the striker is not prepared to discuss extending his stay at Old Trafford until he is guaranteed more minutes under Jose Mourinho.

Rashford's decision to hold off on negotiations mirrors that of United teammate Anthony Martial, who is digging his heels in over signing a new five-year contract due to his own concerns about not earning enough starts under the Portuguese boss.

Rashford, like Martial, has fallen down the pecking order in Manchester due to the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window, with the duo - who were battling it out for the left wing position - demoted to the bench since the Chilean's arrival.

The England international, who is thought to earn around £70,000-a-week, has two years let to run on his current deal and has the option to extend that by another 12 months if he wishes to do so.

However, Rashford is thought to be unhappy at seeing his number of starts diminish since the turn of the year, and a source close to the club admitted that this - coupled with Mourinho's summer transfer plans - had thrown the young forward's future into doubt.

The source said: “Marcus loves it here but there are concerns with what the boss could do this summer.

“Everyone is currently on the same page. This is his club, but you never know what is going to happen. United just have a nagging feeling that if they leave it much later into his present deal, they won't hold all the cards.

“He is still struggling to make the starting eleven under Jose, so it is likely.”

United are desperate to keep hold of their academy product and last week reports suggested that they would reject any offers over prising him away from his current home. It is unclear, however, if Rashford would try and force a move away for fear that his career could stall under Mourinho.

