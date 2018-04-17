Paul Lambert Admits He Was 'Pleased' With Stoke's Performance Against West Ham Despite Late Agony

Paul Lambert admitted he was pleased with Stoke City's performance on Monday night against West Ham, despite letting their lead slip in the dying embers of the game.

Lambert's side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Hammers, though Peter Crouch's 78th-minute goal gave Stoke hope of making up ground on the teams around them at the bottom. Andy Carroll's 90th-minute strike gave the hosts a deserved point though, and the draw has severely dented Stoke's chances of staying up in the Premier League.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Lambert hailed his side's performance, and told the club's website: "I couldn't have asked any more from the players; they've given me and the fans who made the trip everything they've got.





"I thought we were brilliant and when Peter gave us the lead it looked like being the perfect evening for us. It's disappointing to concede late on but you can't fault the quality of Andy Carroll's finish."

Stoke midfielder Badou Ndiaye stood out on Monday night, and the former Galatasaray midfielder played a vital role in making sure Stoke got a share of the spoils.

Lambert went on to praise the player, and stated: "I thought he was unplayable in the first half. He was immense, as was Joe Allen, but it's difficult to find a fault with anyone."

The Potters haven't won since January in the Premier League and now fall further behind in the race for survival. With Stoke now playing Burnley, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Swansea it looks like the three wins they realistically need from these four games are very unlikely.