PSG & Man Utd Reportedly Interested in Landing €200m Rated Real Ace Casemiro

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United could be set to do battle for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

That is according to Spanish publication AS, who believe that the French giants and Premier League heavyweights want to entice the central midfielder to Parc de Princes and Old Trafford in the summer.

The defensively minded star has drawn praise from Real fans and the Spanish media for the quiet and effective way he has gone about playing for the reigning La Liga champions, and his displays have piqued the interest of PSG and United.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

PSG are looking for a long-term replacement for Thiago Motta, who is set to retire from professional football at the end of this term, and feel that Casemiro is the ideal man to fill in for the veteran Brazilian.

However, AS has claimed that Casemiro's €200m buy-out clause won't be activated by Unai Emery's side, despite stating that the French side were weighing up a 'stratospheric' offer to prise the 26-year-old away from Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique is said to be a big fan of the Brazilian's talents, and worked alongside Casemiro when the pair were both at Portuguese giants Porto during the latter's season-long loan spell during the 2014/15 campaign.

Ruthless Jose Mourinho Ready to Wield to Axe on Underperforming Pogba & Alexis for FA Cup Semi

The potential to include apparent Real target Neymar as some form of makeweight in any deal to land Casemiro has also been touted by the newspaper, but it's highly unlikely that any such deal would occur.

United, meanwhile, are on the lookout for their own midfielder reinforcements as reports suggest that Jose Mourinho wants to freshen up the centre of the park in Manchester.

Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba have been linked with transfers away from Old Trafford recently, while veteran star Michael Carrick is due to hang up his boots when the current campaign draws to a close.

The Red Devils were linked with Casemiro in the media a few months earlier during the January transfer window, but no concrete offer was made for him.

