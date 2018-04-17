PSG Ready to Offload South American Duo to Facilitate Ambitious Summer Recruitment

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to rid themselves of two of their star players in a bid to make room for fresh talent next season.

Per RMC Sport, the French have no plans to renew contracts for their captain Thiago Silva or Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore.

According to RMC, it is the end of the line for captain Thiago Silva & Javier Pastore with PSG. https://t.co/95Dc8eaIFC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) April 17, 2018

Silva's contract expires in 2020, so another season with the club is possible. Yet the sensible thing - if they really are keen on getting rid - would be to sell him this summer as he is still likely to command a decent fee despite being 33.

According to Calciomercato, the Brazilian is keen on returning to AC Milan, having grown "disillusioned with life" at the Parc des Princes.

Pastore, 28, is in a different situation, with his deal set to come to an end next year. And the midfielder spoke on his future after PSG hit seven past Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title in a sensational 7-1 victory on Sunday.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in European Leagues Set to Oppose FIFA President Over 2022 Qatar World Cup Expansion)





"We will think about the rest," he said. "It's nice to be here. Since my arrival, the club has changed a lot. The players too. I still have a year of contract.

"We will discuss with the club and we will decide the best for everyone. My wish? I do not know. I only have one year of contract. We need to talk about lots of things. I have been in Paris for a long time. I do not know if the club wants to keep me or change.

"The club has great ambitions and takes great players every year. There is a need for space. A player who arrives has more opportunities to play than me. All things must be clear."





Express, though, are reporting that he could make a switch to the Premier League ahead of next season, with both Liverpool and Manchester United thought to be keen on his recruitment.