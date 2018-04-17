Rafa Benitez Reveals Newcastle Board Are Looking to Begin Talks on Contract Extension

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has delivered some positive news for Magpies fans by claiming the board are making moves to tie him down to further years at St. James' Park.

The Spaniard is doing a terrific job at the north east giants and looks to have masterminded a successful Premier League survival bid after his side took all three points against Arsenal on Sunday.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Benitez is a hugely popular figure at Newcastle and supporters are desperate to see him commit his future to the club, but definitely harbour worries about his inclination to do that given the lack of movement regarding the club's takeover by Amanda Staveley.


The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss, who turned 58 on Monday, has expressed his frustrations previously about the lack of funds available to him, and it's led to speculation that he might seek out a different managerial challenge.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But his comments to Marca may relieve some of those nervous individuals. He told them (via Sport Witness): "I have one more year of my contract and I am calm. The board is trying to get us to sit down and talk about the future so we can spend more time here and build a stronger team."

That was all he said, and it can be interpreted either way. It might point to his own desires, or he may just simply be saying that the board are making movements - it doesn't necessarily imply he wants to entertain them. Newcastle fans are sure to focus on the former.

