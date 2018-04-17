Swansea Eyeing Swoop for In-Demand Krasnodar Midfielder Viktor Claesson This Summer

Swansea City are preparing to make a move for Krasnodar's Swedish midfielder Viktor Claesson, but will face competition for his signature with a number of other teams also pursuing the 26-year-old, according to reports from both Sweden and Russia (via the Sun).





The report claims that Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal has earmarked the midfielder, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020, as a summer target, but that Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested in the former Elfsborg midfielder.

Swansea lining up a sensational summer move for international star midfielderhttps://t.co/1GZDjAkv65 pic.twitter.com/z6BwTDrMrh — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 16, 2018

Claesson, who came close to joining Rafael Benitez's Newcastle last summer, is said to be valued at £8m by the Russian Premier League side. That valuation could increase before the end of the season depending on the amount of rival interest.

Carvalhal will probably want to wrap up the deal before the start of the World Cup in June - with the summer transfer window opening on June 9th.





Claesson is set to travel to Russia with Sweden who play South Korea in their World Cup opener on June 18th. Should he impress in Russia, Krasnodar's valuation of the player could see a further price increase.

#Swans been linked with Krasnador midfielder Viktor Claesson. Safe to say he's been instrumental for them this season... pic.twitter.com/1U7Fd74jXB — Josh Kilmister (@joshkilmister) April 17, 2018

Claesson started off his career with Swedish side IFK Värnamo before he joined IF Elfsborg in 2012. The Swedish international spent four years in Borås, amassing over 130 appearances in which he scored 32 goals.

He moved to Russian side Krasnodar in January 2017, where has since made a total of 39 appearances and scored 10 goals.

This season, his nine goals and six assists in 26 league appearances have helped the club climb up to third in the table - just one position and three points off a Champions League qualification place.