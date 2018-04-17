West Ham Boss David Moyes Backs Joe Hart After Mistake Almost Gifted Stoke All 3 Points

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

West Ham manager David Moyes has come to the defence of his goalkeeper Joe Hart, whose mistake almost gifted Stoke all three points on Monday night.

In a game pitting two sides in the relegation battle, Peter Crouch pounced on Hart's error in the 79th minute having initially fumbled Xherdan Shaqiri's strike, before Andy Carroll rescued a point for the Hammers in the 90th minute, sparing the blushes of the England international. 

With his place in the England squad for Russia this summer far from certain, Moyes, as quoted by the Telegraph, has given his backing to Hart, insisting his recent performance against Chelsea should serve to remind everyone what he is capable of. 

Moyes said: "He had two very similar shots in the first half and he took them quite comfortably in his midriff. So it was a surprise that it spilt out. But, look, if you’re a goalkeeper it’s going to happen.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in FanView: Why West Ham United Need Boardroom Change in Order to Propel Club to 'Next Level')

"Last week, after he made fantastic saves at Chelsea, I said to him 'well done'. I didn’t go over the top because I expect him to do that. Tonight I'll tell him 'You should have done better on that one'."

Hart has endured a difficult season at the London Stadium this season, having arrived on a season-long loan from recently crowned Premier League champions Manchester City. 

Limited to 18 league appearances after an extended stint on the bench between September to the beginning of March, Hart this season has made four errors that have led to goals, more than fellow England hopefuls Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope combined, with one set to miss out on a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)