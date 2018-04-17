Wolves Fans Take to Twitter to Urge Former Attacker to Return to Molineux in the Summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers officially secured their return to the Premier League on Saturday, after Fulham failed to beat Brentford.

The West Midlands team earned congratulations from many former players on social media, but a tweet from Crystal Palace attacker Bakary Sako seemed to resonate with fans, and prompt them to urge him to 'come home'.

The Mali international spent three seasons at Molineux in between the years of 2012 and 2015, scoring a total of 38 goals during 124 appearances for the club.

After the news of his former club's promotion broke, the 29-year-old took to his Twitter to offer his congratulations.

So proud & happy for what you achieved this year ... Welcome back to where you belong 🙏🏾🧡🖤 @Wolves #PremierLeague — Bakary Sako (@sakobakary26) April 14, 2018

Wolves fans were quick to respond to the message, and seem keen to see their former hero back in the gold and black of their club.

Come back Sako — i like meme (@michaeljaydude) April 15, 2018

Any chance you wanna come back? 😂🐺 — Lucas 🐺 (@lucas_WWFC) April 14, 2018

Get back to the pack Sako would offer something different ...

Wolves are so much bigger than #cpfc — Lincolnshire Wolf (@nickprobert4) April 14, 2018

Yes big man? Free agent next season? Come home — Mathias Lewis (@CoMathias90) April 15, 2018

Sako is likely to miss the rest of the season through injury, and may have played his last game for the Eagles, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.