Wolves Fans Take to Twitter to Urge Former Attacker to Return to Molineux in the Summer

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers officially secured their return to the Premier League on Saturday, after Fulham failed to beat Brentford. 

The West Midlands team earned congratulations from many former players on social media, but a tweet from Crystal Palace attacker Bakary Sako seemed to resonate with fans, and prompt them to urge him to 'come home'. 

The Mali international spent three seasons at Molineux in between the years of 2012 and 2015, scoring a total of 38 goals during 124 appearances for the club. 

After the news of his former club's promotion broke, the 29-year-old took to his Twitter to offer his congratulations. 

Wolves fans were quick to respond to the message, and seem keen to see their former hero back in the gold and black of their club.

Sako is likely to miss the rest of the season through injury, and may have played his last game for the Eagles, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)