Agent Compares Man City Veteran With 'Pirlo & Totti' As Midfielder Nears Etihad Exit

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré will leave the Etihad this summer as a "legend" of the club, and his agent believes the Ivorian should be considered in the same bracket as the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Francesco Totti.

Touré was one of City's first major signings following their financial takeover in 2008 and the 34-year-old has won three Premier League titles during his eight-year spell in Manchester, representing the club on 313 occasions since 2010.

However, the former Ivory Coast captain is expected to leave the Etihad this summer and his agent Dimitry Seluk has backed Touré to go down in the history books as one of City's most important ever players.

"He could be a leader at another club and he could have left City a few years ago," Seluk told These Footy Times. "But he was the club’s first star. He’s a City’s legend.

"He wants to be useful and he is useful. There are very few players like him. Pirlo, Totti, Yaya. They’re great players, legends.

"But you know, football has changed over the years, it has become way quicker than it used to be. So these smart midfield players like Yaya or Pirlo, many teams just don’t need guys with such qualities in this position.

On this day in 2011, Yaya Touré was the Wembley hero as Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals to move one step closer to ending a 35-year trophy drought. pic.twitter.com/Kut2yStsrN — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 16, 2018

(You may also like New Champions Manchester City Dominate 2017/18 PFA Premier League Team of the Year)

"But Yaya is mentally strong, so experienced and so professional that I’m sure he has a bright future ahead of him, even now."

Seluk also revealed that it has been this behind the scenes role that Touré has had at City this season that convinced the 34-year-old to reverse his international retirement, a decision that was made towards the back end of 2017 almost three years after hanging up his boots.

"He likes being a mentor for young players," Seluk added. "By the way, that’s one of the reasons why Yaya wants to return to the national team. But on one condition.

"He wants to take full responsibility for the team. He wants to take full responsibility for all decisions regarding the national team. He doesn’t want to be just a player and let other people decide."