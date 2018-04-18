Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Tips Liverpool to Sign 'Top' Atletico Madrid Star This Summer

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has suggested that Liverpool should make an offer for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak. Oblak has been at the heart of transfer speculation the past couple of months with reports suggesting the 25-year-old could be a targets for some of the big European clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

Ian Wright was speaking to Sky Sports (via HITC ) when he said that Oblak could bolster Liverpool's chances of competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.





Jurgen Klopp has had some trouble with men in-goal over the past two seasons as Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to consistently impress.

“I think if Liverpool are definitely going to challenge City, for me, I would get that keeper, Oblak-kind of like stature, that top keeper that can win you games with saves," said Wright.

Liverpool have already beaten Manchester City three times this year, and look to be a team that is determined to start challenging for major trophies under Jurgen Klopp.

The addition of someone like Oblak in a position that has caused Klopp numerous nightmares could be just what might bring Liverpool some silverware.

The Slovenian has been in superb form for Atletico Madrid and could add valuable stability to Liverpool's defence. The addition of Virgil van Dijk has already made a huge difference since his arrival in January, and along with Oblak, Liverpool's defence could become one of the most water tight in Europe next season.

Oblak joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2014 for a fee of €16m, making him the most expensive La Liga goalkeeper of all time, but reports now suggest that he has a release clause in his contract of around £86m.