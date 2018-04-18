Arsenal Reportedly Set to Beat Spurs & Man City in Race for £30m-Rated English Youngster

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Arsenal are reportedly ready to beat Manchester City and Tottenham to the signing of Norwich's attacking midfielder James Maddison, after the 21-year-old's impressive first full season for the Canaries.

Maddison has scored 15 for the Championship club this season and registered eight assists. He is expected to leave Carrow Road this summer, but Arsenal are not the only potential suitor. 

Harry Murphy/GettyImages

According to MetroEverton, Southampton, Brighton and Leicester are also set to join the top Premier League clubs in the race for Maddison's signature, and will be able to offer him more game time to develop than the league's elite. 

But Norwich are expected to want a fee of around £30m, which may put some of the league's lower placed clubs on the back foot in the chase for the England Under-21 international. 


Maddison is reportedly earning £13,000-a-week at Norwich after his move from League One side Peterborough last year.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

The mid table Championship club's parachute payments end this season and will likely be making budget cuts in the summer, meaning Norwich will be unable to match the wages Premier League clubs can offer. 


Maddison looks ready for a Premier League move but who will get his services is still unclear. He was recently named in Championship's PFA Team of Year in midfield, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderer's Ruben Neves, Fulham's Tom Cairney and Bristol City's Bobby Reid.

Arsenal will be looking to rebuild this summer for an improved Premier League season next campaign, and Arsene Wenger has a proven track record in developing young talent.

