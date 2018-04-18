Benzema Opens up About How Real President Florentino Perez Welcomed Him Back After Prison Ordeal

Karim Benzema has opened up about his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and how he was welcomed back to the club after spending a day in jail following his involvement in a blackmail case with France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Back in late 2015, Benzema was charged with blackmail for his role as a middle man between Valbuena and a criminal group that had taken hold of a sex tape involving the midfielder.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, as translated by Marca, Benzema opened up about the incident and heaped praise on president Perez for the support he showed in what was a very difficult time for the French striker.

Benzema said: ''After spending a day in prison, I returned very sad and Florentino waited for me in Valdebebas.





"He gave me all of his affection and is with me in both the good and bad times, he is like family to me.''





Perez and Benzema clearly have a very good relationship after working together for nine seasons. However, whether the French striker is afforded a tenth season at the European champions is up for debate in the media, with the club rumoured to be in the market for new stars after an underwhelming domestic campaign in 2017/18.

30-year-old Benzema has seriously struggled for form this season and has managed a far from impressive five goals in 26 La Liga appearances.





However, addressing the poor goal return of both Benzema and his teammate Gareth Bale, manager Zinedine Zidane dismissed rumours of a summer exit for the pair despite speculation.





I do not think their future is in danger here," Zidane said, via Goal. “They do not make a bad impression on me. They train well. Of course, they would like to play more often, but apart from that, everyone works well.

“It will always be the case that some players are in better form than others.”