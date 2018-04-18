Brighton's Gaetan Bong Hits Out at Critics After Jay Rodriguez Is Cleared of Racial Abuse

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong has stood by his claim that West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez racially abused him in the Premier League clash between the two sides in January; despite Rodriguez has been cleared of discriminatory conduct by the FA's Independent Regulatory Commission.

According to a statement issued on his behalf by Brighton, Bong said: "Please let me be clear: I know what I heard and I did not mishear. My conscience in raising the complaint is therefore entirely clear."

The Cameroon international was also highly critical of those who had accused him of "bringing a false charge against a fellow professional":

Mr Rodriguez has apologized and this his is already a step in the right direction !! pic.twitter.com/3IzkHj2hv2 — Gaëtan Bong (@GaetanBong) April 13, 2018

"Those who have accused me of doing that do not know me," he said, adding: "Equally those who have expressed an opinion were not there on the pitch at the time and only Mr Rodriguez and I know exactly what was said and I stand by my original complaint."

On a more positive note, Bong also said that - in his experience of English football - Rodriguez's behaviour was an exception to the rule:

"This was my first such experience in more than three years in this country and I would never seek to bring a false charge against a fellow professional."

Rodriguez maintained his innocence after the Independent Regulatory Commission's verdict last Friday. As quoted on the BBC website, he said:

"I am always a great believer that the truth always comes out and it has."

The West Brom striker also posted a statement on Twitter in which he reiterated that Bong's claims were false:

"I have maintained my innocence from the moment Gaetan Bong made the allegation."

However, in the statement issued by Brighton, Bong refused to be drawn into a long-running dispute with Rodriguez on the matter:

"I now wish to continue with my career, and won't be commenting further on this matter even if Mr Rodriguez chooses to issue any further statements."