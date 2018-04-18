Eintracht Frankfurt Boss Given Glowing Endorsement by Former Bayern Star Ahead of Munich Arrival

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Incoming Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac meets all the requirements to succeed in the hot seat at the Allianz Arena next season, according to former Bayern midfielder, Lothar Matthaus.

Kovac, currently the managerial mastermind of an Eintracht Frankfurt side who sit impressively in seventh place in the Bundesliga, is to begin his three year contract with the champions-elect in the summer.

According to Goal, Matthaus has been keen to praise the appointment of Kovac at the helm of his former club, having eventually been handed the reigns following interest in former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

Interestingly, the report even claims that, by president Uli Hoeness’ own admission, Kovac was in fact Bayern’s third choice appointment, behind Tuchel and current stand-in boss, Jupp Heynckes.

Matthaus, has been keen to dispel any negativity which that may circulate around the appointment of Kovac, pointing to the Croatian’s experience as a key quality. “[Kovac] has experience, he was a very good player and was the captain of the Croatia national team”, Matthaus is credited by the report as telling Omnisport.

“Bayern was looking for a German-speaking coach who is in this position and Niko Kovac has done a very good job in the last two and a half years in Frankfurt”.

Kovac’s experience could be vital stepping into the shoes of club great Heynckes, who himself succeeded a big name list of predecessors in Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, as he once again stepped into the role in which he had previously won the league, cup and Champions League treble in 2013 before being succeeded by Guardiola later that summer.

Character, too, could be a vital managerial trait for Kovac in replacing an illustrious list of predecessors. According to Matthaus, that should not be an issue. “He has charisma, he has passion, he knows about football. He was a leader as a player and is showing this as a coach too”.

The report goes on to note that Heynckes himself has given his successor his own personal endorsement. “He does [his job] excellently, so for sure he is predestined to become coach of Bayern Munich”, the current Bayern boss said.

“He is innovative. He is a coach who loves football and who maintains good communication with his players. I think Bayern Munich made a good choice”.

Such strong words of commendation and praise from his peers and Munich icons should fill the Bayern faithful with optimism ahead of the new man’s arrival. Kovac certainly has a job on his hands in the challenge to replicate their success at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)