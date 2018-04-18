Eintracht Frankfurt Boss Given Glowing Endorsement by Former Bayern Star Ahead of Munich Arrival

Incoming Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac meets all the requirements to succeed in the hot seat at the Allianz Arena next season, according to former Bayern midfielder, Lothar Matthaus.

Kovac, currently the managerial mastermind of an Eintracht Frankfurt side who sit impressively in seventh place in the Bundesliga, is to begin his three year contract with the champions-elect in the summer.

BREAKING: Niko Kovač will take over as #FCBayern head coach from 1st July 2018. "We agreed a 3-year contract yesterday," says sporting director @Brazzo. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/lJKsCOgUiy — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

According to Goal, Matthaus has been keen to praise the appointment of Kovac at the helm of his former club, having eventually been handed the reigns following interest in former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

Interestingly, the report even claims that, by president Uli Hoeness’ own admission, Kovac was in fact Bayern’s third choice appointment, behind Tuchel and current stand-in boss, Jupp Heynckes.

Matthaus, has been keen to dispel any negativity which that may circulate around the appointment of Kovac, pointing to the Croatian’s experience as a key quality. “[Kovac] has experience, he was a very good player and was the captain of the Croatia national team”, Matthaus is credited by the report as telling Omnisport.

Germany icon Lothar Matthaus believes Bayern Munich have made a great decision appointing Niko Kovac as their coach for next season. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g2Ydt1sRuS — Goal (@goal) April 18, 2018

“Bayern was looking for a German-speaking coach who is in this position and Niko Kovac has done a very good job in the last two and a half years in Frankfurt”.

Kovac’s experience could be vital stepping into the shoes of club great Heynckes, who himself succeeded a big name list of predecessors in Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, as he once again stepped into the role in which he had previously won the league, cup and Champions League treble in 2013 before being succeeded by Guardiola later that summer.

Character, too, could be a vital managerial trait for Kovac in replacing an illustrious list of predecessors. According to Matthaus, that should not be an issue. “He has charisma, he has passion, he knows about football. He was a leader as a player and is showing this as a coach too”.

💬 More from #Heynckes on Kovač: "He is hard-working, innovative, eloquent, and lives for football. He is a good man manager too. I believe #FCBayern have made a great decision bringing him in." pic.twitter.com/zqC08aegOr — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

The report goes on to note that Heynckes himself has given his successor his own personal endorsement. “He does [his job] excellently, so for sure he is predestined to become coach of Bayern Munich”, the current Bayern boss said.

“He is innovative. He is a coach who loves football and who maintains good communication with his players. I think Bayern Munich made a good choice”.

Such strong words of commendation and praise from his peers and Munich icons should fill the Bayern faithful with optimism ahead of the new man’s arrival. Kovac certainly has a job on his hands in the challenge to replicate their success at the club.