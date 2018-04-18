England Announces Friendly vs. USMNT in November

The USMNT is slated to face Italy and England in the same fall window, though U.S. Soccer has not officially commented on either announcement.

By Avi Creditor
April 18, 2018

England's FA has announced that the U.S. men's national team will be one of the nation's two opponents during a November friendly window later this year.

England has followed Italy in announcing the friendlies featuring the Americans, with U.S. Soccer yet to officially comment on either fixture. Per U.S. Soccer policy, friendlies aren't announced until the contracts are fully signed.

The match is slated to take place at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15, while the U.S. will play Italy five days later at a neutral site, according to the Italian federation. England will also play Switzerland during that window.

The Americans and English have plenty of history, dating back to the famous 1950 World Cup upset spearheaded by Joe Gaetjens. More recently, they faced in the opening game of group play in the 2010 World Cup, when a Robert Green howler allowed Clint Dempsey to score an equalizer in a 1-1 draw. The Americans went on to win their group. In the last match on English soil, John Terry and Steven Gerrard scored in a 2-0 win for the Three Lions. 

In 10 all-time meetings, the USA is 2-7-1 against England.

The two programs will be coming off a differing set of circumstances, with England set to take part in the World Cup in Russia, followed by the first matches of the UEFA Nations League in September. The U.S., meanwhile, is still picking up the pieces of missing its first World Cup since 1986 and has a few friendlies lined up under an interim coach, Dave Sarachan, who is widely expected to be replaced come the fall.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)