England Announces Friendly vs. USMNT in November

England's FA has announced that the U.S. men's national team will be one of the nation's two opponents during a November friendly window later this year.

England has followed Italy in announcing the friendlies featuring the Americans, with U.S. Soccer yet to officially comment on either fixture. Per U.S. Soccer policy, friendlies aren't announced until the contracts are fully signed.

The match is slated to take place at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15, while the U.S. will play Italy five days later at a neutral site, according to the Italian federation. England will also play Switzerland during that window.

The Americans and English have plenty of history, dating back to the famous 1950 World Cup upset spearheaded by Joe Gaetjens. More recently, they faced in the opening game of group play in the 2010 World Cup, when a Robert Green howler allowed Clint Dempsey to score an equalizer in a 1-1 draw. The Americans went on to win their group. In the last match on English soil, John Terry and Steven Gerrard scored in a 2-0 win for the Three Lions.

In 10 all-time meetings, the USA is 2-7-1 against England.

The two programs will be coming off a differing set of circumstances, with England set to take part in the World Cup in Russia, followed by the first matches of the UEFA Nations League in September. The U.S., meanwhile, is still picking up the pieces of missing its first World Cup since 1986 and has a few friendlies lined up under an interim coach, Dave Sarachan, who is widely expected to be replaced come the fall.