Ernesto Valverde Looks Ahead to Copa Del Rey Final After Barcelona Draw Against Celta Vigo

After Barcelona crawled over the line with ten men to earn a point away against Celta Vigo, the league leaders will be pleased to keep their hopes of going the whole season unbeaten alive despite major squad rotation.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were left on the bench at Balaidos, while important midfield duo Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic were sidelined with injuries.

Speaking to the official website after the game, manager Ernesto Valverde insisted that the team can not lose focus with an important Copa del Rey final against Sevilla on Saturday a key fixture for the club.

"We need two victories so we’ll see if we can get them," claimed the Barca boss with only six points needed to wrap up the title. "Now, however, we have to focus on Saturday as we have a tough game.”

Following the disappointing elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Roma, keeping their amazing run in La Liga going while juggling injuries and lack of fitness was a difficult task for Valverde.

"It was a very open game, especially in the first half," said the former Athletic Bilbao coach.

Despite taking the lead twice, a terrific performance from former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas was overshadowed by a Sergi Roberto red card, which Valverde remarked changed the complexion of the match, costing Barcelona three points.

"We took an excessive step backwards with the sending off, and that ended up punishing us," claimed Valverde.

Now the focus instantly switches to the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla which if they win, along with the expected La Liga triumph, should make up for the shock second-leg defeat against Roma.