Former French International Christophe Dugarry Claims Neymar Is 'Spitting' on Paris Saint-Germain

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, has been heavily criticised by former France international Christophe Dugarry for failing to attend the club's Ligue 1 title win.

PSG reclaimed the league title on Sunday after putting seven past Monaco. The game finish 7-1, with goals coming from Edinson Cavani, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, and Giovani Lo Celso. 

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

However, the Brazilian did not attend the game. Since breaking a bone in his foot in February, Neymar has been recovering in his native country. Neymar celebrated the title win by posting an image on Instagram of him playing Poker while watching the game. 

Neymar's absence has aggravated Duggary, and the pundit criticised the world's highest paid player's leadership. 

"They've given him the role of leader and he doesn't even come to share in the win?" he exclaimed on RMC Sport (via Marca). 

"How is it possible that PSG can accept that? How can he look his teammates in the eye when he behaves that way?"

"He's spitting on the club. I think it is outrageous. If he was at Barcelona, he would have returned with no problem.

TOPSHOT-FBL-BRAZIL-PSG-NEYMAR

"If I was at PSG, I'd be very angry."

Duggary did not stop his scathing assessment at Neymar. He said he believes that the Parisian club is too soft on its players, and stated that bad attitudes are the reason why PSG cannot win the Champions League.

"I can't stand those players who are only worried about themselves because it is the collective which wins games," he added.

"It is never individual players" Dugarry said "and yet people think that PSG can win the Champions League with attitudes like that!"

